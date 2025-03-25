Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹799.95 and closed at ₹784.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹831.90 and a low of ₹792.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,056.05 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 458,228 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹784.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹831.90 & ₹792.55 yesterday to end at ₹820.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.