Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 4.65 %. The stock closed at 784.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 799.95 and closed at 784.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 831.90 and a low of 792.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 11,056.05 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1,896.50 and a low of 655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 458,228 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹784.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 831.90 & 792.55 yesterday to end at 820.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

