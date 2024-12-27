Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -4.24 %. The stock closed at 1221.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1170 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1220.05 and closed slightly higher at 1221.75. The stock reached a high of 1223.45 and a low of 1168 during the session. With a market capitalization of 15,810.03 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1896.5, while the 52-week low is 782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,522 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has remained unchanged at 1172.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 13.28%, reaching the same price of 1172.80. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.77%, reaching 23750.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.97%
3 Months2.81%
6 Months-35.42%
YTD12.5%
1 Year13.28%
27 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1221.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1223.45 & 1168 yesterday to end at 1170. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

