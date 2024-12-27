Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1220.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1221.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1223.45 and a low of ₹1168 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,810.03 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1896.5, while the 52-week low is ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,522 shares for the day.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has remained unchanged at ₹1172.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 13.28%, reaching the same price of ₹1172.80. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.77%, reaching 23750.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.97%
|3 Months
|2.81%
|6 Months
|-35.42%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|13.28%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1223.45 & ₹1168 yesterday to end at ₹1170. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend