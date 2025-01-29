Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹991.20 and closed at ₹935.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹991.20 and a low of ₹890 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,326.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹782.10. The trading volume on BSE was 89,184 shares.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.36%, currently trading at ₹937.60. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 16.62%, also standing at ₹937.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.27%
|3 Months
|-15.8%
|6 Months
|-45.64%
|YTD
|-17.15%
|1 Year
|-16.62%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 67.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹991.20 & ₹890 yesterday to end at ₹918. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend