Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 935.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 991.20 and closed at 935.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 991.20 and a low of 890 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,326.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,896.50 and a low of 782.10. The trading volume on BSE was 89,184 shares.

29 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.36%, currently trading at 937.60. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 16.62%, also standing at 937.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.27%
3 Months-15.8%
6 Months-45.64%
YTD-17.15%
1 Year-16.62%
29 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 67.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹935.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 991.20 & 890 yesterday to end at 918. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

