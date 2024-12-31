Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1158.7 and closed at ₹1148.7, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1159.5 and a low of ₹1097 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,839.7 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE volume for the day was 142,950 shares.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1148.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1159.5 & ₹1097 yesterday to end at ₹1102.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend