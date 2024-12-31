Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 1148.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1102.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1158.7 and closed at 1148.7, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1159.5 and a low of 1097 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,839.7 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of 1896.5 and a low of 782.1. The BSE volume for the day was 142,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1148.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1159.5 & 1097 yesterday to end at 1102.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

