Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹964.95 and closed lower at ₹947.40, having reached a high of ₹1007.60 and a low of ₹955.40 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,753.61 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1896.50 and a low of ₹782.10, with a trading volume of 208,434 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 60.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1007.60 & ₹955.40 yesterday to end at ₹960.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend