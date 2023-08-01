Titan Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 3005.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3010.05, the close price was ₹3005.8, the high was ₹3027, and the low was ₹2992. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹266,728.55 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan on that day was 12,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04:50 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3005.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume was 12,665 shares and the closing price was ₹3005.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!