Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 3005.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3010.05, the close price was 3005.8, the high was 3027, and the low was 2992. The market capitalization of Titan is 266,728.55 crore. The 52-week high is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan on that day was 12,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3005.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume was 12,665 shares and the closing price was 3005.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.