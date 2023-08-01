Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 3005.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3010.05, close price was 3005.8, high was 3027, low was 2992. The market capitalization was 266,644.0 crore. The 52-week high was 3211.1 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume was 12,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3005.8 yesterday

On the last day, Titan BSE had a volume of 12,713 shares and closed at a price of 3,005.8.

