Titan Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 3735.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3697.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3774.5, and the close price was 3735.85. The stock reached a high of 3774.5 and a low of 3652.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 328250.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3885, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 53851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan closed at ₹3735.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 53,851. The closing price of the shares was 3,735.85.

