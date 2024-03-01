Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Soars as Investors React Positively to Latest Developments

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3608.3 and closed at ₹3592.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3651.5, while the lowest was ₹3585.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹322208.67 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume for Titan's shares was 311732.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|16.75%
|YTD
|-1.39%
|1 Year
|52.13%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3629.35, with a net change of 36.75 and a percent change of 1.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Titan stock.
On the last day, Titan's BSE volume reached 311,732 shares with a closing price of ₹3,592.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!