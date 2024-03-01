Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Soars as Investors React Positively to Latest Developments

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 3592.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3629.35 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3608.3 and closed at 3592.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3651.5, while the lowest was 3585.05. The market capitalization stood at 322208.67 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume for Titan's shares was 311732.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months16.75%
YTD-1.39%
1 Year52.13%
01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3629.35, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3592.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3629.35, with a net change of 36.75 and a percent change of 1.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Titan stock.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3592.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan's BSE volume reached 311,732 shares with a closing price of 3,592.6.

