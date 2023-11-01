Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3188.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3192.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The last day's open and close price of Titan was 3116.9. The highest price during the day was 3204.1 and the lowest was 3088. The market capitalization of Titan is 284,266.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 3351.55 and 2268.9 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 28,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3192.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3188.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3192.1. It has experienced a 0.11 percent change, with a net change of 3.35.

01 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3116.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 28,859 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3116.9.

