Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

The last day's open price for Titan was ₹3078.4 and the close price was ₹3078.35. The high for the day was ₹3117.6 and the low was ₹3078.4. The market cap for Titan is ₹276,968.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15,711 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3112, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 33.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% or ₹33.65.
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,711 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹3,078.35.
