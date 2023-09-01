Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 3078.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3112 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The last day's open price for Titan was 3078.4 and the close price was 3078.35. The high for the day was 3117.6 and the low was 3078.4. The market cap for Titan is 276,968.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3112, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹3078.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3112, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 33.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% or 33.65.

01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3078.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,711 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 3,078.35.

