Titan Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3005.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3006.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3010.05 and closed at ₹3005.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3027 and a low of ₹2989. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹267,551.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,406 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3005.8 yesterday
On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 27,406. The closing price of the shares was ₹3005.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!