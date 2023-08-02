comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Titan Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3005.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3006.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3010.05 and closed at 3005.8. The stock reached a high of 3027 and a low of 2989. The market capitalization of Titan is 267,551.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, while the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3005.8 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 27,406. The closing price of the shares was 3005.8.

