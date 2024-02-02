Titan Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan shares was ₹3734.95, the close price was ₹3697.4, the highest price reached during the day was ₹3734.95, and the lowest price was ₹3602.05. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹321,911.26 crore. The 52-week high for Titan shares was ₹3885, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 26,843 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.