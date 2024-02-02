Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Titan stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 3697.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3626 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan shares was 3734.95, the close price was 3697.4, the highest price reached during the day was 3734.95, and the lowest price was 3602.05. The market capitalization of Titan was 321,911.26 crore. The 52-week high for Titan shares was 3885, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 26,843 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3697.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 26,843. The closing price of the shares for that day was 3,697.4.

