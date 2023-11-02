Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Titan stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3188.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3173.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3198, the close price was 3188.75, the high was 3213.5, and the low was 3169.55. The market capitalization was 282,472.65 crore. The 52-week high was 3351.55 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 9598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3188.75 on last trading day

