Titan Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 3001.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2968.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3001.15 and closed at ₹3001.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3006.8, while the lowest price was ₹2961. The market capitalization of Titan stood at ₹264,156.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3211.1 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 27,979.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:22:29 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3001.1 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 27,979 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3001.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!