Titan Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3001.15 and closed at ₹3001.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3006.8, while the lowest price was ₹2961. The market capitalization of Titan stood at ₹264,156.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3211.1 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 27,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.