Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 3173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3201.3 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3191.75 and closed at 3173.85. The stock reached a high of 3228.5 and a low of 3181 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 284,915.7 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is 3351.55 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 20,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3173.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,254. The closing price for the shares was 3,173.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.