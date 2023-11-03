Titan Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3191.75 and closed at ₹3173.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3228.5 and a low of ₹3181 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹284,915.7 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is ₹3351.55 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 20,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.