Titan Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3174.95, and the close price was ₹3160.55. The stock had a high of ₹3176 and a low of ₹3142.9. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹280,314.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.