Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Market Sees Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Titan was ₹2940 and the close price was ₹2978.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2986.1 and a low of ₹2883.3. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹258,304.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 143,484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2917, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2902.3
The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is ₹2917 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51%. The net change is 14.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 14.7 points.
Click here for Titan Profit Loss
Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2923.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2902.3
The current stock price of Titan is ₹2923.25 with a 0.72% increase. This translates to a net change of 20.95 in the stock price.
Titan Live Updates
TITAN COMPANY
TITAN COMPANY
Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2928.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2902.3
The current stock price of Titan is ₹2928.65. It has seen a 0.91% increase, with a net change of 26.35.
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2902.3, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹2978.45
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹2902.3. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -76.15, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹76.15.
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2978.45 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 143,484. The closing price for the day was ₹2978.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!