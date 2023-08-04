Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Market Sees Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2902.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2917 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day of trading, the open price of Titan was 2940 and the close price was 2978.45. The stock reached a high of 2986.1 and a low of 2883.3. The market capitalization of Titan is 258,304.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 143,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2917, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2902.3

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 2917 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51%. The net change is 14.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 14.7 points.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2923.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2902.3

The current stock price of Titan is 2923.25 with a 0.72% increase. This translates to a net change of 20.95 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2928.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2902.3

The current stock price of Titan is 2928.65. It has seen a 0.91% increase, with a net change of 26.35.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2902.3, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹2978.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2902.3. There has been a percent change of -2.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -76.15, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 76.15.

04 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2978.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 143,484. The closing price for the day was 2978.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.