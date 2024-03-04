Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Titan Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3764.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3767.55 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price TodayPremium
Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3774.05, reached a high of 3775, and a low of 3730 before closing at 3764.7. The market capitalization stood at 334477.87 crore. The 52-week high was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume was 2273 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:10:55 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3764.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a trading volume of 2273 shares with a closing price of 3764.7.

