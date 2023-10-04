Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Soar: Trading on a High Note

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Titan stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 3149.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3196.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Titan shares was 3148.8 and the close price was 3149.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3212.95, while the lowest was 3112.95. The market capitalization of Titan is 284,519.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 33,586 shares of Titan were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3196.85, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹3149.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3196.85. There has been a 1.5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 47.25.

04 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3149.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 33,586 shares, and the closing price was 3,149.6.

