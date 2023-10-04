Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Soar: Trading on a High Note

On the last day, the open price of Titan shares was ₹3148.8 and the close price was ₹3149.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3212.95, while the lowest was ₹3112.95. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹284,519.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 33,586 shares of Titan were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.