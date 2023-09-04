comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:04:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.3 -0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.75 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.7 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.15 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 3115.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3105.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3112 and the close price was 3107.15. The stock reached a high of 3124.45 and a low of 3100. The market capitalization of Titan is 277319.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:43 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3105.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹3115.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3105.1. The percent change in the stock price is -0.35, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 10.85.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:11 AM IST

Titan September futures opened at 3135.95 as against previous close of 3128.1

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3110 with a bid price of 3120.7 and an offer price of 3122.05. The offer quantity is 375 shares and the bid quantity is also 375 shares. The open interest for Titan stock is 4,736,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:46:53 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3108, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3115.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3108. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease in value by that amount.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months4.19%
6 Months30.08%
YTD19.99%
1 Year18.87%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:03:46 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3115.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3107.15

The current price of Titan stock is 3115.95. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 8.8.

04 Sep 2023, 08:03:06 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3107.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Titan BSE was 24,710. The closing price of each share was 3,107.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App