Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars with Positive Trading Day

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan stock was ₹3627.55, and it closed at ₹3626. The stock reached a high of ₹3712.35 and a low of ₹3603 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at ₹320,823.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3885, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 65,120.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.