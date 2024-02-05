Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars with Positive Trading Day

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan stock was ₹3627.55, and it closed at ₹3626. The stock reached a high of ₹3712.35 and a low of ₹3603 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at ₹320,823.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3885, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 65,120.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3604. The bid price is 3626.85, and the offer price is 3628.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The open interest for Titan stock is 5598950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3614.4, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.65 points, resulting in a 0.02% change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.19%
|3 Months
|-1.5%
|6 Months
|24.38%
|YTD
|-1.72%
|1 Year
|56.51%
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3613.75. There has been a decrease of 0.34% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.25.
On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 65,120 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,626.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!