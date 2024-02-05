Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 3613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3614.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan stock was 3627.55, and it closed at 3626. The stock reached a high of 3712.35 and a low of 3603 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at 320,823.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3885, while the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 65,120.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Titan February futures opened at 3636.0 as against previous close of 3636.95

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3604. The bid price is 3626.85, and the offer price is 3628.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The open interest for Titan stock is 5598950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Titan Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3614.4, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3613.75

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3614.4, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.65 points, resulting in a 0.02% change.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.19%
3 Months-1.5%
6 Months24.38%
YTD-1.72%
1 Year56.51%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3613.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3626

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3613.75. There has been a decrease of 0.34% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.25.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3626 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 65,120 shares and closed at a price of 3,626.

