Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Trading Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3766.95, close price was ₹3764.45, high was ₹3766.95, low was ₹3714.35. The market capitalization was ₹331,308.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume was 22,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.