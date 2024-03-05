Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Trading Today

Titan stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 3764.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3731.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3766.95, close price was ₹3764.45, high was ₹3766.95, low was ₹3714.35. The market capitalization was ₹331,308.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume was 22,925 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:10:04 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:09:22 AM IST
