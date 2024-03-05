Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 3764.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3731.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was 3766.95, close price was 3764.45, high was 3766.95, low was 3714.35. The market capitalization was 331,308.48 crore. The 52-week high was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume was 22,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3731.85, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹3764.45

The current data of Titan stock indicates that the stock price is 3731.85 with a percent change of -0.87% and a net change of -32.6. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3764.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a trading volume of 22,925 shares with a closing price of 3,764.45.

