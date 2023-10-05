Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 3196.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3166.7 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open and close price of Titan's stock was 3196.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3206.35, while the lowest was 3151. The market capitalization of Titan is 281,836.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,532.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3196.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 23532 shares. The closing price for Titan was 3196.85.

