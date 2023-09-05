Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Titan stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 3115.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3106.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Titan stock opened at 3116 and closed at 3115.95. The highest price during the day was 3125, while the lowest was 3101. The market capitalization of Titan is 276,438.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 8192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3106.05, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3115.95

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3106.05 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -9.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the value has gone down by 9.9 points.

05 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3115.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8192. The closing price for the shares was 3115.95.

