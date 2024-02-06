Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Suffers Trading Losses

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 3613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3552.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3619.4 and closed at 3613.75. The highest price reached during the day was 3623, while the lowest price was 3538. The company's market capitalization is 315,394.91 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is 3885 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 52,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.14%
3 Months-1.54%
6 Months22.29%
YTD-3.36%
1 Year44.21%
06 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3552.6, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹3613.75

The current price of Titan stock is 3552.6 with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -61.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.69% and has experienced a net decrease of 61.15.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3613.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 52,148 shares with a closing price of 3,613.75.

