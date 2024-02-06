Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Suffers Trading Losses

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3619.4 and closed at ₹3613.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3623, while the lowest price was ₹3538. The company's market capitalization is ₹315,394.91 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is ₹3885 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 52,148 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.14%
|3 Months
|-1.54%
|6 Months
|22.29%
|YTD
|-3.36%
|1 Year
|44.21%
The current price of Titan stock is ₹3552.6 with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -61.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.69% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹61.15.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 52,148 shares with a closing price of ₹3,613.75.
