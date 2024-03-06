Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Price Plummets in Today's Trading

Titan stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3752.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3731.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3750 and closed at ₹3731.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3758, while the lowest was ₹3708. The market capitalization stood at ₹332,782.2 crores. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE trading volume for the day was 951,387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.