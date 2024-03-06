Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Price Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3752.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3731.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3750 and closed at 3731.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3758, while the lowest was 3708. The market capitalization stood at 332,782.2 crores. The 52-week high for Titan was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE trading volume for the day was 951,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:58 AM IST Titan Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3731.8, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3752.9

The current price of Titan stock is 3731.8 with a net change of -21.1 and a percent change of -0.56. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months-0.5%
6 Months19.6%
YTD2.05%
1 Year56.06%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3748.45, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3731.85

The current stock price of Titan is 3748.45 with a percent change of 0.44, resulting in a net change of 16.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3731.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a trading volume of 951387 shares with a closing price of 3731.85.

