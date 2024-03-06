Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Price Plummets in Today's Trading

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3750 and closed at ₹3731.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3758, while the lowest was ₹3708. The market capitalization stood at ₹332,782.2 crores. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE trading volume for the day was 951,387 shares.
The current price of Titan stock is ₹3731.8 with a net change of -21.1 and a percent change of -0.56. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|-0.5%
|6 Months
|19.6%
|YTD
|2.05%
|1 Year
|56.06%
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3748.45 with a percent change of 0.44, resulting in a net change of 16.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.
On the last day, Titan BSE had a trading volume of 951387 shares with a closing price of ₹3731.85.
