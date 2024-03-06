Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Price Plummets in Today's Trading

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3750 and closed at ₹3731.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3758, while the lowest was ₹3708. The market capitalization stood at ₹332,782.2 crores. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE trading volume for the day was 951,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.