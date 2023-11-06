Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Positive Trading on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Titan stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 3272.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3338 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3214 and closed at 3201.3. The stock reached a high of 3286.7 and a low of 3210 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 291256.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3351.55 and 2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 113452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3338, up 2% from yesterday's ₹3272.55

The stock price of Titan is currently 3338, which represents a 2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 65.45.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3201.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE was 113,452 shares and the closing price was 3,201.3.

