Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3190, the close price was ₹3166.7, the high was ₹3229.45, and the low was ₹3166.7. The market capitalization was ₹286,170.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 95,101 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3215.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 48.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of Titan is performing well and showing positive growth.
