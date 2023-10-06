Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 3166.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3215.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3190, the close price was 3166.7, the high was 3229.45, and the low was 3166.7. The market capitalization was 286,170.6 crore. The 52-week high was 3351.55, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 95,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3215.4, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹3166.7

The current stock price of Titan is 3215.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 48.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of Titan is performing well and showing positive growth.

06 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3166.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 95101. The closing price of these shares was 3166.7.

