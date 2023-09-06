Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Rockets to New Highs with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 3135.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3145 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3110.05, and the close price was 3099.25. The stock reached a high of 3156.9 and a low of 3110.05. The market capitalization of Titan is 279,330.95 crore. The 52-week high is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 16,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3145, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3135.95

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3145. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.05 points.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Titan Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months3.9%
6 Months30.49%
YTD20.74%
1 Year19.37%
06 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3138.55, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹3099.25

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3138.55. There has been a 1.27% percent change, with a net change of 39.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, as the percent change and net change are both positive.

06 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3099.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,704. The closing price of the shares was 3,099.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.