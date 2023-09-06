Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Rockets to New Highs with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3110.05, and the close price was ₹3099.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3156.9 and a low of ₹3110.05. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹279,330.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 16,704 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|3.9%
|6 Months
|30.49%
|YTD
|20.74%
|1 Year
|19.37%
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,704. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,099.25.
