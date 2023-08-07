Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹2949.95, the close price was ₹2902.3. The high price reached during the day was ₹2949.95, while the low price was ₹2900. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at ₹258420.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The total BSE volume for Titan was 36621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.