Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 2903.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2893.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 2949.95, the close price was 2902.3. The high price reached during the day was 2949.95, while the low price was 2900. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at 258420.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The total BSE volume for Titan was 36621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2893.05, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2893.05, which represents a decrease of -0.36% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2890.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2890.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.4, suggesting a decrease of 13.4 from the previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2891.05, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is 2891.05. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, suggesting a decrease of 12.55 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2898.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2898.85 with a percentage change of -0.16%. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 4.75.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2900, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 2900, which represents a decrease of 0.12% or a net change of -3.6. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Titan.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Titan Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2906.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2903.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2906.95. There has been a 0.12 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2903.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2902.3

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2903.6 with a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.3 points. Overall, the data suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of Titan.

07 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2902.3 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 36,621. The closing price of the shares was 2,902.3.

