Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan soars with strong trading performance today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 3552.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3559.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Titan's stock was 3552.6. The high for the day was 3578.5, while the low was 3532.4. The market capitalization of Titan was 316029.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 3885, and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 31652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.73%
3 Months-2.09%
6 Months21.84%
YTD-3.16%
1 Year44.8%
07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3559.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3552.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3559.75. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3552.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 31,652. The closing price of the shares was 3,552.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!