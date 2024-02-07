Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan soars with strong trading performance today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Titan's stock was ₹3552.6. The high for the day was ₹3578.5, while the low was ₹3532.4. The market capitalization of Titan was 316029.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3885, and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume for the day was 31652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.73%
|3 Months
|-2.09%
|6 Months
|21.84%
|YTD
|-3.16%
|1 Year
|44.8%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3559.75. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 31,652. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,552.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!