Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 3135.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3175.25 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at 3137.95 and closed at 3135.95. The stock's high for the day was 3181.35, while the low was 3125. The company's market capitalization is 282,597.25 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is 3211.1, while the 52-week low is 2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 18,633 shares of Titan were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3175.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹3135.95

The current stock price of Titan is 3175.25, with a percent change of 1.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 39.3.

07 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3135.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 18,633 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,135.95.

