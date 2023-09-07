Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at ₹3137.95 and closed at ₹3135.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹3181.35, while the low was ₹3125. The company's market capitalization is ₹282,597.25 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is ₹3211.1, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 18,633 shares of Titan were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3175.25, with a percent change of 1.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.3, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹39.3.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 18,633 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,135.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!