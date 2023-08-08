comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Titan Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2903.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2904.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan stock was 2905, and the close price was 2903.6. The stock had a high price of 2916 and a low price of 2882.6. The market capitalization of Titan was 258,540.55 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 3211.1 and 2268.9, respectively. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 12,762.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:25:34 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2903.6 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Titan BSE was 12,762 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,903.6.

