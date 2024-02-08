Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars with Bullish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 3559.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3587 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan opened at 3560.15 and closed at 3559.75. The stock reached a high of 3619 and a low of 3557. The market capitalization of Titan is 318,448.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3885 and the 52-week low is 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 32,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3587, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹3559.75

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3587 per share. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 27.25.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3559.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 32,718 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,559.75.

