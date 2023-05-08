Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan's stocks soar high with positive trading
LIVE UPDATES

Titan's stocks soar high with positive trading

Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:28 AM IST
TitanPremium
Titan

In the current session, the open price of Titan was 2728.05. The highest price reached was 2770, while the lowest was the same as the opening price at 2728.05.

Titan's stock opened at 2728.05 and closed at 2734.95 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 2770, while the low was the opening price of 2728.05. The company's market capitalization was 245,499.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2790, and the 52-week low was 1827.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 20,341 shares of Titan were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:28:20 AM IST

Titan trading at ₹2762.7, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹2734.95

Titan stock is currently trading at a price of 2762.7 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 27.75. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. However, without additional context such as the stock's historical performance and market trends, it is difficult to make a definitive analysis.

08 May 2023, 11:12:55 AM IST

Titan trading at ₹2764, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹2734.95

The current price of Titan stock is 2764 with a net change of 29.05 and a percent change of 1.06. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 May 2023, 10:50:56 AM IST

Titan closed at ₹2734.95 yesterday

On the last day, Titan BSE had a volume of 20375 shares with a closing price of 2734.95.

