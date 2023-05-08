Titan's stocks soar high with positive trading

Titan's stock opened at ₹2728.05 and closed at ₹2734.95 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹2770, while the low was the opening price of ₹2728.05. The company's market capitalization was ₹245,499.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2790, and the 52-week low was ₹1827.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 20,341 shares of Titan were traded.