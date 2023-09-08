Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3165.05, the close price was ₹3175.25, the high was ₹3180, and the low was ₹3151.25. The market cap was ₹283015.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3211.1 and a 52-week low of ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 9716 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3184, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3172.3 The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3184 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the stock has gained 11.7 points.

Titan September futures opened at 3196.95 as against previous close of 3177.6 The spot price of Titan stock is currently at 3183.75. The bid price is 3189.2, and the offer price is 3190.95. The offer quantity is 750, and the bid quantity is 375. The open interest for Titan stock is 4627875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.2% 3 Months 4.59% 6 Months 33.97% YTD 22.15% 1 Year 20.28%

