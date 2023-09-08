Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3184 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3165.05, the close price was 3175.25, the high was 3180, and the low was 3151.25. The market cap was 283015.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 3211.1 and a 52-week low of 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 9716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3184, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3172.3

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3184 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the stock has gained 11.7 points.

08 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Titan September futures opened at 3196.95 as against previous close of 3177.6

The spot price of Titan stock is currently at 3183.75. The bid price is 3189.2, and the offer price is 3190.95. The offer quantity is 750, and the bid quantity is 375. The open interest for Titan stock is 4627875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3185, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3172.3

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3185. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 12.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.2%
3 Months4.59%
6 Months33.97%
YTD22.15%
1 Year20.28%
08 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Titan Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3179.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3175.25

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3179.95. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3175.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 9716 shares, and the closing price was 3175.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.