Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Rises in Trading Today

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹2910 and closed at ₹2904.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2931 and a low of ₹2905.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is currently ₹259,951.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 22,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.