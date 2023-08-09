Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 2920.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2927.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2910 and closed at 2904.95. The stock reached a high of 2931 and a low of 2905.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is currently 259,951.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, while the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 22,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2927.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

The current stock price of Titan is 2927.05 with a net change of 6.25, representing a percent change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2930.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2930.15. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.35, which means that the stock has gained 9.35 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in value.

09 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2933, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2933, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 12.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 12.2 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

09 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2930, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 2930 with a percent change of 0.31. The net change in the stock price is 9.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the actual increase in price is 9.2.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2933.3, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

The current stock price of Titan is 2933.3, with a net change of 12.5 and a percent change of 0.43. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.43% or 12.5 points.

09 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2932.15, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2920.8

The current stock price of Titan is 2932.15, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.39% or 11.35.

09 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2920.8, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2904.95

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2920.8 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 15.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2904.95 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Titan BSE was 22,865. The closing price of the shares was 2,904.95.

