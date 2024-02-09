Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 3576.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3549 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan opened at 3617.95 and closed at 3576.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 3617.95, while the lowest price was 3503.55. The market capitalization of Titan is 315075.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3885, and the 52-week low is 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 47252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3576.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 47,252 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,576.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!