Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3225 and the close price was ₹3215.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3319.15 and a low of ₹3225. The market capitalization is ₹294692.35 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is ₹3351.55 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 83599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3268. The bid price is 3277.05 and the offer price is 3278.45. The offer quantity is 375 and the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for Titan stock is 5,856,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the price of Titan stock is ₹3269.85. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹41.3.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3308.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -2.2.
On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,599. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,215.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!