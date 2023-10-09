Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Titan stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 3311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3269.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3225 and the close price was 3215.4. The stock reached a high of 3319.15 and a low of 3225. The market capitalization is 294692.35 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is 3351.55 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 83599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Titan October futures opened at 3304.55 as against previous close of 3323.35

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3268. The bid price is 3277.05 and the offer price is 3278.45. The offer quantity is 375 and the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for Titan stock is 5,856,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Titan Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3269.85, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹3311.15

The current data shows that the price of Titan stock is 3269.85. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 41.3.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3308.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3311.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3308.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -2.2.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3215.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,599. The closing price for the shares was 3,215.4.

