Titan Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 2920.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2955.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Titan saw an opening price of ₹2923.05 and a closing price of ₹2920.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2962.9 and a low of ₹2919.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹263,030.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 13,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:27:02 AM IST
