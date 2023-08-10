Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 2920.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2955.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The last day of trading for Titan saw an opening price of 2923.05 and a closing price of 2920.8. The stock reached a high of 2962.9 and a low of 2919.95. The market capitalization of the company is 263,030.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 13,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Titan closed at ₹2920.8 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 13,837 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2920.8.

