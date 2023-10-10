Titan Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Hello User
Titan stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 3311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3266.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3308.95 and closed at 3311.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3308.95, while the lowest price was 3250. The market capitalization of Titan was 290,740.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 48,698.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3311.15 on last trading day

