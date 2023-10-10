Titan Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3308.95 and closed at ₹3311.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3308.95, while the lowest price was ₹3250. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹290,740.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 48,698.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.